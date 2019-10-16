|
OCTOBER 16, 2019
1,000 days.
This was day 1,000 of the Trump administration. In light of that milestone, Brian Williams compiled some other numbers we've witnessed in these first thousand days:
Here's what happened on Wednesday:
1. Democratic leaders in Congress angrily walked out of an "offensive" meeting with President Trump at the White House about the president's decision to pull troops from Syria.
"What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown. Sad to say," Speaker Pelosi told reporters.
Pelosi reportedly challenged Trump on Russia's involvement in Syria, saying "All roads with you lead to Putin."
The Democratic leaders said that the moment that prompted them to walk out was when Trump called Pelosi "a third-rate politician" to her face.
As they left, Trump shot back, "Goodbye, we'll see you at the polls."
2. The House voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Trump's withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria.
Despite stark divisions over the impeachment inquiry, Democrats and Republicans approved a bipartisan, non-binding resolution by a 354-60 vote.
Republicans called the troop withdrawal "disastrous" and a "catastrophe." Democrats criticized Trump directly, with Rep. Seth Moulton saying Trump "has taken the side of dictators and butchers."
3. This is a real letter President Trump sent Turkish President Erdogan.
4. President Trump downplayed the escalating tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of his abrupt withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria.
"Why are we protecting Syria’s land?," Trump asked. "Assad’s not a friend of ours. Why are we protecting their land? And Syria also has a relationship with the Kurds, who by the way, are no angels."
Trump insisted that the fight is over land that "has nothing to do with us," and brushed off concerns that withdrawing troops from the area could lead to the re-emergence of ISIS.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: VIDEOS
Lawrence O'Donnell says that the photograph of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing across a table from a "pained" Donald Trump "is the perfect portrait of the child president. The Trump face is full of the confusion and fear of a 4-year-old boy being rebuked by an adult, in the room full of adults who know he shouldn't be there." (The Last Word)
In a letter, President Trump warned Turkish President Erdogan to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!”
Ari Melber reports on how damning evidence against Trump in the Ukraine plot keeps coming from his own employees who have turned into witnesses, and how that impacts House Dems potential impeachment vote. (The Beat)
MORE VIDEOS
QUOTE OF THE DAY
ANALYSIS AND OPINION
Health care debate shows the lies I told for insurance companies about 'Medicare for All' worked
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress fight with Kanye West is really about his desire to control her
Michael Arceneaux writes, "Kanye, infamously, took over Kim's closet after they started dating, encouraging her to embrace minimalism, his fashion line and his favored designers and has even gone so far as to recommend various hair colors over the years. Now he takes issue with the image he had a hand in crafting."
School lunch debt and lunch shaming is a problem that needs a national solution
Over the weekend, California passed a law mandating all students get lunch. Unfortunately, a series of school districts have recently taken steps in the other direction. By Crystal FitzSimons, director of school and out-of-school time programs, Food Research & Action Center.
The Disney+ rollout shows the streaming wars are over. Viewers lost.
WHAT TO WATCH THURSDAY
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify before Congress on Thursday. He is expected tom say that he thought former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “great” and that he has nothing negative to say about her job performance, despite her ouster by President Trump.
Vice President Mike Pence will lead a U.S. delegation including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and the special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, to Turkey. The aim of the trip was to persuade Erdogan to stop his offensive into the region.
This newsletter was prepped for you by Natasha Roy and Stephanie Haberman.
Tell us what you think of the news and drop us an e-mail. Do you have a question about the news? Send us a note and we'll get some of your questions answered by our reporters and contributors in a future edition.
Check out our YouTube feature, "The Day That Was," a review of MSNBC's primetime coverage.
Were you forwarded this email from a friend? Subscribe here.
Follow MSNBC
Check out the MSNBC channel on Apple News and on YouTube
Download the NBC News Mobile App and watch MSNBC