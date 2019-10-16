1. Democratic leaders in Congress angrily walked out of an "offensive" meeting with President Trump at the White House about the president's decision to pull troops from Syria.

"What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown. Sad to say," Speaker Pelosi told reporters.

Pelosi reportedly challenged Trump on Russia's involvement in Syria, saying "All roads with you lead to Putin."

The Democratic leaders said that the moment that prompted them to walk out was when Trump called Pelosi "a third-rate politician" to her face.

As they left, Trump shot back, "Goodbye, we'll see you at the polls."

2. The House voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Trump's withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria.

Despite stark divisions over the impeachment inquiry, Democrats and Republicans approved a bipartisan, non-binding resolution by a 354-60 vote.

Republicans called the troop withdrawal "disastrous" and a "catastrophe." Democrats criticized Trump directly, with Rep. Seth Moulton saying Trump "has taken the side of dictators and butchers."

3. This is a real letter President Trump sent Turkish President Erdogan.