OCTOBER 15, 2019
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
A dozen Democratic candidates, the largest field assembled on a single stage so far, met at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday. They debated for three hours, sparring on policy differences, health care, guns, and more.
Elizabeth Warren, the new polling front-runner, absorbed the brunt of the attacks, but there were several other clashes, including among Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, and Tulsi Gabbard.
The MSNBC hosts and analysts offered these impressions of the debate:
Nicolle Wallace, MSNBC host: The new dynamic is Elizabeth Warren getting attacked over and over again. The weird thing about these debates is that they haven't resulted in any seismic shifts, even with breakout performances… The race is frozen for better or worse.
But I think what people will be talking about around the watercooler is Pete Buttigieg. He seems to speak to this primal hunger for something different and something better, not just among Democrats. Democrats will chose among 12 candidates, but Democrats have electability front-of-mind and Pete Buttigieg had a fantastic night.
One thing to note: Pete has a lot of money… He can take it in an organizational level in the early states.
Karine Jean-Pierre, MSNBC analyst: Everyone on stage agreed she [Warren] was the front runner, attacked her, and she was uncomfortable.
Wallace: Sanders was pretty spry post-heart attack.
There were multiple developments on the impeachment inquiry Tuesday:
1. State Department official George Kent told lawmakers in a 10-hour closed-door deposition that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney appointed three other Trump administration officials to spearhead the president's efforts in Ukraine. Kent testified that the White House sidelined him and assigned Ukraine policy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, former Trump donor and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and one-time special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who called themselves "the three amigos."
2. The New York Times reports the White House has begun an "internal review" of that July 25 call between Trump and the President of Ukraine and that it focuses on the decision to move the transcript into a top secret storage system.
3. Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is defying lawmakers' subpoena for documents. On Twitter, he also said "at this time, I do not need a lawyer."
The Washington Post is also reporting, according to former officials, that Giuliani pressed President Trump to eject Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen from the U.S. and turn him over to Turkey, a top priority of the Turkish president.
4. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Tuesday it will not comply with a request from the House to turn over documents related to President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The VP's office says it won't cooperate with a “self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry.”
5. Former Rep. Pete Sessions is cooperating with a subpoena from the Southern District of New York in connection with its investigation into Giuliani's Ukraine business dealings.
6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that the House will not hold a formal floor vote on their impeachment inquiry into President Trump "at this time."
"There is no requirement that we have a vote," Pelosi told reporters after a brief closed-door Democratic caucus meeting. Speaker Pelosi will be at the White House tomorrow to attend a bipartisan meeting with other congressional leaders to discuss Turkey's invasion of Syria.
Rudy Giuliani defied a congressional subpoena as the Wall Street Journal reports federal prosecutors in New York subpoenaed former Rep. Pete Sessions for documents related to Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses Giuliani's legal peril with Barbara McQuade and Berit Berger. (The Last Word)
At the fourth Democratic debate, Democratic candidates let the gloves come off.
OPINION
As Trump criticizes Hunter Biden, House Democrats should be investigating his daughter
The fake Trump shooting video is the result of decades of media demonization by conservatives
WHAT TO WATCH WEDNESDAY
Today is Day 1,000 of the Trump presidency.
Michael McKinley, former Senior Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is expected to appear for a closed deposition with members of the three House committees.
Wednesday is the subpoena deadline for Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to turn over documents.
Fresh from the debate stage, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar join Morning Joe.
Will Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's reported endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president have any effect on the race? She is believed to be joining a Sanders rally to make the announcement in New York on Saturday.
