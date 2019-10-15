A dozen Democratic candidates, the largest field assembled on a single stage so far, met at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday. They debated for three hours, sparring on policy differences, health care, guns, and more.



Elizabeth Warren, the new polling front-runner, absorbed the brunt of the attacks, but there were several other clashes, including among Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, and Tulsi Gabbard.

The MSNBC hosts and analysts offered these impressions of the debate:

Nicolle Wallace, MSNBC host: The new dynamic is Elizabeth Warren getting attacked over and over again. The weird thing about these debates is that they haven't resulted in any seismic shifts, even with breakout performances… The race is frozen for better or worse.

But I think what people will be talking about around the watercooler is Pete Buttigieg. He seems to speak to this primal hunger for something different and something better, not just among Democrats. Democrats will chose among 12 candidates, but Democrats have electability front-of-mind and Pete Buttigieg had a fantastic night.



Still, these debates haven’t proven to be the thing that voters latch on to in any durable way.



Former Sen. Claire McCaskill: 12 is too many. Stop. I surrender. It would be great if we can get this down to top four, and then you could see the numbers move. And polling shows that voters are persuadable.

One thing to note: Pete has a lot of money… He can take it in an organizational level in the early states.



There’s going to be incoming [fire] with the front runner… you’re going to get challenged. Elizabeth Warren seemed a little put off by it.

Karine Jean-Pierre, MSNBC analyst: Everyone on stage agreed she [Warren] was the front runner, attacked her, and she was uncomfortable.



This [the debate] isn’t going to shake anything. We’re frozen, and a lot of this is because of the impeachment inquiry.



Eugene Robinson: I think if debates moved polls, it would move it for Amy Klobuchar. She was aggressive, succinct.

Wallace: Sanders was pretty spry post-heart attack.



McCaskill: I think Joe Biden had a good night. He may have had his best debate, including on foreign policy. He just didn’t have as much time talking.



Hayes: Debates are not what are driving voters to Joe Biden. I think… there might be a demand for a non-Biden alternative to Elizabeth Warren.